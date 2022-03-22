PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – A popular sandwich chain shop is opening in another Utah city.

Sandwich chain Jimmy John’s is opening its newest location in Pleasant View.

The new shop is located at 1738 W 2700 N.

The new location will also be hiring around 25-30 employees.

“This will be our first store in Pleasant View, but it’s not our first time bringing Freaky Fast convenience to new people and new places,” said owner Darin Orton. “We are excited to become part of the community.”

The fast-food chain currently has over 2,700 locations across 43 states.

Customers of the Pleasant View store can also get sandwiches delivered to their door by ordering online or through the Jimmy John’s app.

