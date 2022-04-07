UTAH (ABC4) – Burrito lovers can rejoice because today is your day — Happy National Burrito Day!
There’s no better way to celebrate this momentous occasion than with your favorite burrito.
Beloved Mexican-style fast-food chain Del Taco is celebrating the momentous day with a buy one, get one free offer. Diners can snag two EPIC burritos for the price of one on April 7 only.
The offer is only available to Del Taco rewards members. Registration is free and is required to access this deal.
EPIC burritos available for the BOGO deal include:
- Epic Beer Battered Crispy Fish & Guac Burrito
- Epic Loaded Queso Burrito
- Epic Fresh Guacamole Burrito
- Epic Cali Bacon Burrito
- Epic Crispy Chicken & Guac Burrito
- Epic Beyond Fresh Guacamole Burrito
To sign up for Del Yeah! Rewards, click here. To find a Del Taco location near you, click here.