IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Foodies, get ready as a popular Utah-based restaurant chain expands to another Utah city this month.

Mo’ Bettahs, the beloved fast-casual chain serving Hawaiian-inspired cuisine is opening its newest location in Cedar City in late April.

The new shop is located at 1455 S. Old Hwy. 91 and will boast 2,130 square feet. Restaurant decor will feature tropical visuals including colors and patterns representing plants, flowers and watercolors native to Hawaii.

(Courtesy of Mo’ Bettahs)

(Courtesy of Mo’ Bettahs)

“We’re proud to further grow throughout our home state and introduce our new prototype to the Cedar City community,” said Co-Founder Kalani Mack. “Mo’ Bettahs has developed a loyal following in The Beehive State, so we’re thrilled to serve our signature island barbecue menu to more fans.”

The Cedar City store will be Mo’ Bettahs 24th Utah location and the 30th nationwide including stores in Idaho and Texas. The Utah-based food chain was founded in Bountiful in 2008 with the goal of “providing guests with an authentic Hawaiian island barbeque experience.”

Diners can enjoy the “aloha spirit” with Hawaiian-inspired fare with a classic plate lunch featuring a choice of meat (grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura) paired with Mo’ Bettahs’ unique macaroni salad and steamed rice.

The new restaurant will be hiring up to 40 new team members to run the location. Job positions will offer benefits such as flexible schedules, daily pay, free/discounted meals and more.

“Guests in Cedar City will soon be able to enjoy their favorite Hawaiian flavors in an atmosphere that makes them feel like they’ve been transported directly to simple, authentic island life,” says Mack. “We can’t wait to share a piece of our ‘hana buttah dayz’ (childhood) with the Cedar City community when we make our debut this month.”

To find Mo’ Bettahs location near you, click here. To apply for a job at the new Cedar City store, click here.