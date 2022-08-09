WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A popular doughnut shop is officially expanding to Utah this summer.

Pinkbox Doughnuts, a popular Las Vegas-based shop, is opening its first out-of-state location in St. George this month. A grand opening celebration will kick off on Aug. 13.

Guests can enjoy a t-shirt giveaway, live performances from St. George Children’s Musical Theater, a face painter, balloon artist, an appearance from the brand’s mascot, Pinky, a live doughnut eating contest and the chance to win a year’s supply of Pinkbox doughnuts.

The shop serves up a variety of classic flavors such as glazed, strawberry sprinkle, maple bar, and chocolate along with specialty creations such as ube, colorful cereals, smores, PB&J, tres leches, cannolis and more.

(Courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts)

The St. George location boasts 2,700 square foot space and includes a drive-thru lane and an outdoor patio to enjoy sweets.

To celebrate, an exclusive Utah-inspired doughnut will be available in the St. George shop, paying homage to a classic Utah culinary staple — green Jell-O.

The exclusive treat will be a lime Jell-O frosted carrot cake doughnut with a whip topping, walnuts, mini marshmallows, and a pineapple drizzle.

The new store also serves a variety of coffee drinks including lattes and nitro cold brew.

Job openings are still available at the store including general managers, assistant managers, crew leaders, delivery drivers, doughnut makers, decorators, kitchen assistants and cashiers.