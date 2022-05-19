UTAH (ABC4) – With teacher appreciation week (May 2 through May 8) shortly behind us and in honor of the countless educators who go above-and-beyond for their students across North America, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is excited to relaunch its award-winning Norwegian’s Giving Joy teacher recognition program. The initiative gives educators free cruises and a chance to win up to $25,000 for their schools.

The program was designed to acknowledge the unwavering dedication teachers showcase when inspiring their students day-in and day-out, as well as to emphasize the connection between travel and education. Since the program’s initial launch in 2019, 130 teachers across the U.S. and Canada have been awarded with free cruises and over $185,000 has been granted to schools. This year, the cruise line will be granting 100 educators the opportunity to sail aboard its newest groundbreaking ship, the Norwegian Prima, during a five-day sailing exhibition from Galvenston, Tex. from Oct. 25 through Oct. 31 of 2022.

“We’re so proud to celebrate educators, the unsung heroes of our communities, with our Norwegian’s Giving Joy program,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “After receiving more than 46,000 nominations and over one million votes within the first year of this contest, we knew this was a worthy cause that is near and dear to people’s hearts. Teachers are tenacious, they are inspiring, and more than anything, they are dream makers.”

The campaign, running from May 2 through June 3 is an opportunity to nominate certified or accredited teachers who strive to make the classroom, community, and world a better place. The top 100 educators with the most votes will earn a spot on the Norwegian Prima in Oct., while the top three grand-prize winners will be awarded an additional cash prize of $25,000, $15,000, or $10,000 to go towards their school.

To nominate a Utah teacher, to vote, and to view the contest terms and conditions please click here.