WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A popular corndog food truck caught fire on its way to Pleasant View Founder’s Day on Saturday, June 22, according to the company.

The food truck caught on fire while driving to the celebration on the I-15 in Ogden. While the cause of the fire has not been officially determined, company representatives believe the engine caught fire. The business was not able to attend the Founder’s Day celebration due to the incident.

The driver of the World’s Best Corndogs truck is “safe and unharmed,” according to a company social media post.

“We had to say goodbye to one of our trucks today,” the business wrote in the post. “We appreciate all of the kind messages we have received, and are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused for all of our lovely customers.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The food truck, which has locations in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona, was voted “Utah’s best food truck of 2020.” While this truck is out of commission, visitors can find other of their corndog trucks in various locations across the state.