UTAH (ABC4) – A popular coffee chain in Utah is introducing new drinks to celebrate the arrival of springtime.

Scooter’s Coffee is debuting the return of Quenchers, a line of drinks featuring fruit-forward flavors infused with green coffee extract for “the perfect natural energy pick-me-up.”

Guests can substitute the drink’s water base for coconut milk, iced tea or natural lemonade.

  • (Courtesy of Scooter’s Coffee)
Spring flavors and options include:

  • Strawberry Acai Quencher
  • Peach Mango Quencher
  • Kiwi-Lime Prickly Pear Quencher
  • Lemonade
  • Red Bull Infusion
  • Smoothies

Scooter’s Coffee has around 450 stores located throughout 23 states.

There are two locations in Utah with the Pleasant View location opening earlier this year and a Saratoga Springs one coming soon.