UTAH (ABC4) – A popular coffee chain in Utah is introducing new drinks to celebrate the arrival of springtime.
Scooter’s Coffee is debuting the return of Quenchers, a line of drinks featuring fruit-forward flavors infused with green coffee extract for “the perfect natural energy pick-me-up.”
Guests can substitute the drink’s water base for coconut milk, iced tea or natural lemonade.
Spring flavors and options include:
- Strawberry Acai Quencher
- Peach Mango Quencher
- Kiwi-Lime Prickly Pear Quencher
- Lemonade
- Red Bull Infusion
- Smoothies
Scooter’s Coffee has around 450 stores located throughout 23 states.
There are two locations in Utah with the Pleasant View location opening earlier this year and a Saratoga Springs one coming soon.