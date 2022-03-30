UTAH (ABC4) – A popular coffee chain in Utah is introducing new drinks to celebrate the arrival of springtime.

Scooter’s Coffee is debuting the return of Quenchers, a line of drinks featuring fruit-forward flavors infused with green coffee extract for “the perfect natural energy pick-me-up.”

Guests can substitute the drink’s water base for coconut milk, iced tea or natural lemonade.

(Courtesy of Scooter’s Coffee)

(Courtesy of Scooter’s Coffee)

(Courtesy of Scooter’s Coffee)

Spring flavors and options include:

Strawberry Acai Quencher

Peach Mango Quencher

Kiwi-Lime Prickly Pear Quencher

Lemonade

Red Bull Infusion

Smoothies

Scooter’s Coffee has around 450 stores located throughout 23 states.

There are two locations in Utah with the Pleasant View location opening earlier this year and a Saratoga Springs one coming soon.