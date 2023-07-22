CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Top Spot, a popular burger drive-in spot in Cedar City, may be closed until further notice as it recovers from a grill fire that temporarily got out of control Saturday afternoon, July 22.

The restaurant, located in the 600 block of Main St. in Cedar City, caught fire shortly before 2 p.m. this afternoon, leading to road closures around it. Crews remained on the scene until around 4 p.m., and investigators said the restaurant sustained around $75,000 in damages — mostly from internal smoke.

Significant damage was reported around the grill, but no injuries were reported. It is unclear how long the restaurant may be out of commission.