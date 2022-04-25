UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries?

Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year.

The company says members or “Frequent Fry’ers” can enjoy a serving of free fries — any size they’d like — once every week for the rest of 2022.

To access the offer, interested customers must sign up for the company’s “Royal Perks” loyalty club by June 20.

(Courtesy of Burger King)

(Courtesy of Burger King)

Other perks loyalty club members can enjoy include:

Earning 10 Crowns for every $1 spent

The option to upsize one drink, fries, or hash browns for free per order, per day

Using “Crowns” to redeem a variety of items for free from across the entire menu

Earning points when ordering delivery from the BK app or BK.com.

Early access to products and limited-time members-only offers and deals along with chances to earn more points through challenges and promotions

Earn double “Crowns” for your entire birthday month, not just one day

To check out the full offer or to sign up, click here.