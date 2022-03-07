UTAH (ABC4) – Kick off March Madness this year with a special-edition barbecue party-pack from Dickey’s Barbecue.

The beloved Texas-style barbecue chain will be offering its tournament specials for The Big Dance this year, making your watch party the best on the block.

Tournament specials include:

Dickey’s Big Yellow Box Ribs & Wings Party Pack ($115) – A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

Pit-Smoked Wings – Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs – Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

$5 Off Any Party Pack – Use code 5off25 (for online and Dickey’s App orders only).

Both catering and free doorstep delivery are also available.

Simply select the “Doorstep Drop Off” option at checkout. This offer is valid for orders of $10 or more placed through Dickeys.com or the Dickey’s App.

“We’re excited for another year of feeding our hungry college basketball fans as they embrace the roller coaster of emotions that happen in March,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the U.S. and eight other countries.