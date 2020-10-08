Skip to content
ABC4 Utah
Salt Lake City
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Northern Utah News
Wasatch Front News
Central Utah News
Southern Utah News
National
Business
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusives
Inside Utah Politics
Political News
Religion
Education
Black History Month
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Outdoors
Sports
Sports
WD Sporty
Real Sports Live Podcast
BYU
High School Sports
Jazz
Real Salt Lake
The Big Game
Utah State University Sports
University of Utah Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Good Things Utah
Save the Faves
Gift Guide
Table Talk
Featured Guests
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Contact GTU
Email Signup
Community Advocacy
Utah First Nomination
THERE4YOU
Academics Amid the Pandemic
A Positive Path Forward
Behind the Badge
Community Over Crisis
Good4Utah Extra
In Focus
Justice Files
Kids Under Construction
Community
4pm
Midday
Contests
‘Livin’ the Dream’ Show
Jessops Journeys
Jessop’s Journal
Road Tour
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Wirth Watching
Intermountain Healthcare
Real Estate Essentials
Taste Utah
BOSS Retirement
LIST: Utah schools closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks
ENGAGE
ABC4 Newscasts
ABC4 Live Events
Video Center
Podcasts
ABC Network News Live
Jobs
Join the ABC4 team!
ABC4 Utah Internships
Find a Job
Post a Job
About
Meet the Team
Programming
CW30
MeTV
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
ABC4 Utah’s Apps
Contact Us
Search
Search
Search
Your Voice Your Vote
Your Voice, Your Vote: Tooele County
Video
Your Voice Your Vote: Weber County
Video
Your Voice, Your Vote: Juab County
Video
Your Voice, Your Vote: Sanpete and Sevier Counties
Video
Your Voice, Your Vote: Beaver and Millard Counties
Video
More Your Voice Your Vote Headlines
Your Voice, Your Vote: Iron and Washington Counties
Video
Your Voice, Your Vote: Piute & Wayne Counties
Video
Your Voice, Your Vote: Garfield & Kane Counties
Video
Foreign governments are looking to sway your votes before November 3rd
Video
DA Sim Gill guarantees to protect the vote
Video
Your Voice Your Vote: Duchesne County
Video
Your Voice Your Vote: Uintah County
Video
Your Voice Your Vote: Rich County
Video
Your Voice Your Vote: Summit County
Video
Voting in Salt Lake County: COVID-19 precautions you should know
Local Politics
Federal bill would put an end to switching the clocks in Utah
Video
Interview: Taking a closer look at President Joe Biden’s relief bill and his address to the nation
Video
How much stimulus money is coming to Utah?
Utah delegation meets with interior officials on Bears Ears, Grand Staircase Monument concerns
Utah’s Rep. Moore co-sponsors bill to create Medal of Honor monument in D.C.
More Local Politics Headlines
Inside Utah Politics
Governor Cox on the legislative session
Video
How Utah children fared this legislative session
Video
What rural county commissioners are pushing for this legislative session
Video
Local law professor and author advocating for complicity laws
Video
How Millennial Republicans view the state of the party
Video
More Inside Utah Politics Headlines
ABC4 PODCASTS
PODCAST: Kids Under Construction
PODCAST: WD-Sporty
PODCAST: The Justice Files
PODCAST: Real Sports Live
PODCAST: Nguyening with Dogs
PODCAST: Inside Utah Politics
PODCAST: Fan Made
PODCAST: Lucie + Gray
PODCAST: My MMJ Life
PODCAST: Extra Butter
PODCAST: Faith & Fury
PODCAST: Gimme a Mulligan
More Podcasts