SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Windows were shattered at Spencer Cox’s downtown campaign headquarters, creating a “rough morning” for Cox’s team.

Cox posted photos of the vandalism on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. In the photos, the glass of the front door was completely smashed in. The entryway was littered with glass and lettering that decorated the front door, including a torn sticker of Utah.

Vandalism at Gov. Spencer Cox’s campaign headquarters in downtown Salt Lake City (Courtesy: Gov. Spencer Cox)

In addition to the damage to the door, one of the office’s windows was damaged with a web of cracks sprawling from the corner.

Cox said in his social media post the suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement. He also said the suspect has targeted Cox and his family in the past.

The identity of the suspect and information on what they have done to target Cox and his family previously has not been made readily available. ABC4 reached out to authorities with a request for more information but has yet to hear back at the time of publication.