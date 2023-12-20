SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Colorado’s Supreme Court removed former President Donald Trump off the state’s Republican primary ballot on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in a split 4-3 ruling. The controversial ruling has raised a lot of questions, including how it affects the Utah election.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said, in short, it doesn’t.

Earlier this year, the Utah Republican Party opted out of the traditional primary election process. Instead, the party is requiring in-person voting to nominate a potential presidential candidate through a preference poll in a members-only caucus. Henderson said the state has no oversight on the caucus as it is a party function.

“[Colorado’s ruling] doesn’t have any effect, at least short term, on how we are operating in our state because the state of Utah allows parties to decide whether or not they’ll have a presidential party,” explained Henderson. “The Republican Party in the state of Utah has decided not to have a presidential primary.”

According to the Utah Republic Party website, six presidential candidates have qualified for its Presidential Preference Poll, including Donald Trump. Republican voters will also be able to vote for Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. Doug Burgum dropped out of the presidential race in early December.

Henderson said all political parties in Utah are required to certify the names their presidential nominee for president and vice president by Aug. 31, 2024.

“But that’s many many months in the future. I assume by then we’ll have some more clarity on this issue but for now, the Colorado ruling has no impact, at least at the moment, on how we are going to be operating in the near future,” said Henderson.

The Utah Republican Party will host neighborhood member-only caucuses to vote in the presidential preference poll on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024.