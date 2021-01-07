‘Who knows if it’s realistic or not’: Utah Rep. Curtis on 25th Amendment

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It’s been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(ABC4 News) — What is the 25th Amendment and why is everyone talking about it?

The 25th Amendment to the Constitution of the United State states was proposed by Congress and ratified by the states in the aftermath of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It provides the procedures for replacing the president or vice president in the event of death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation.

In case of the President’s removal from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President.

Wednesday, as lawmakers were meeting vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory, the Nation’s Capitol was placed on lockdown as violent clashes broke out between President Donald Trump supporters and police.

Thursday, Democratic lawmakers are now calling for President Donald Trump’s cabinet to use the amendment to oust him. Advising Vice President Mike Pence to consider working to invoke the 25th Amendment “to preserve democracy.”

According to Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, the vice president and a majority of principal officers of executive departments “or of such other body as Congress” may provide a declaration to Congress that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

U.S. Representative for Utah’s Third Congressional District John Curtis released the following statement about the current call.

“With less than two weeks left in his Presidency, it is unlikely that Congress will have time to take the necessary steps to initiate the removal of President Trump. It’s a very long process and the President has a right of appeal, so while it may feel good to talk about it, who knows if it’s realistic or not. From a time perspective, I don’t see how it comes together. However, should the Vice President and the Cabinet decide to invoke the 25th Amendment, I will consider their case for removal if a vote comes to the House floor.”

