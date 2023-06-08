(Last updated: 6/8/23, 4:59 p.m. — This list will be updated as more information becomes available.)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utahns will head back to the polls for a special election to decide who will replace Rep. Chris Stewart. The congressman formally declared his resignation citing his wife’s health concerns. It is reported he will leave office on September 15.

Potential candidates for the special election have until 5 p.m. on June 14 to throw their hat into the ring.

According Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office, so far, the following candidates have announced their intentions to run:

Former State Legislator Becky Edwards (R)

Former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes(R)

Republican National Committeeman Bruce Hough (R)

January Walker (United Utah)

Gov. Spencer Cox has issued two proclamations regarding the special elections. The first establishing a timeline for the election and the second calling for a special session of the Utah Legislature to appropriate funds for the special election and change the Utah municipal election dates as well as address any other election issues.

Primary elections, if needed, will be held September 5 with the special election on November 21 along with Utah’s municipal elections.

If you intend to run for office please contact us at ktvxnews@nexstar.tv