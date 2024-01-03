Last updated: 1/3, 9:30 a.m.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post will be updated daily throughout the qualifying period. Check back for updates.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The election cycle for 2024 in the State of Utah is set to bring major leadership changes to government on multiple levels, but especially on the federal ballot. Below is a confirmed list of candidates set to run for office this year.

Utah has three major election dates to keep in mind for 2024:

March 5: Presidential preference primary

Presidential preference primary June 25: Federal, state, and local primaries not including the presidential race

Federal, state, and local primaries not including the presidential race Nov. 5: General election

Scroll to the bottom of this post to see Utah’s official rules on qualifying for office, including fees.

Below is a list of offices up for election this year, and the official candidate list, as reported by the Utah Lt. Governor’s office and vote.utah.gov. This list only includes confirmed candidates and not those who have announced their intentions to run but have yet to file paperwork.

U.S. President

Democratic Party

Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

Dean Benson Phillips

Gabriel Cornejo

Marianne Deborah Williamson

Frank Lozada

U.S. Senate

Democratic Party

Archie A. Williams III

Independent American

Robert Newcomb

Republican Party

Brent Orrin Hatch

Brad Reed Wilson

Trent Staggs

Chandler H. Tanner

Clark S. White

U.S. House Dist. 2

Republican Party

Celeste Maloy

U.S. House Dist. 3

Democratic Party

Glenn J. Wright

Republican Party

Stewart Peay

U.S. House Dist. 4

Democratic Party

Jonathan Lopez

Utah Governor

Republican Party

Phil Lyman

Unaffiliated / No party

Tom Tomeny

State Auditor

Republican Party

Ricky Hatch

State Treasurer

Republican Party