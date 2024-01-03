Last updated: 1/3, 9:30 a.m.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This post will be updated daily throughout the qualifying period. Check back for updates.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The election cycle for 2024 in the State of Utah is set to bring major leadership changes to government on multiple levels, but especially on the federal ballot. Below is a confirmed list of candidates set to run for office this year.
Utah has three major election dates to keep in mind for 2024:
- March 5: Presidential preference primary
- June 25: Federal, state, and local primaries not including the presidential race
- Nov. 5: General election
Scroll to the bottom of this post to see Utah’s official rules on qualifying for office, including fees.
Below is a list of offices up for election this year, and the official candidate list, as reported by the Utah Lt. Governor’s office and vote.utah.gov. This list only includes confirmed candidates and not those who have announced their intentions to run but have yet to file paperwork.
U.S. President
Democratic Party
- Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
- Dean Benson Phillips
- Gabriel Cornejo
- Marianne Deborah Williamson
- Frank Lozada
U.S. Senate
Democratic Party
- Archie A. Williams III
Independent American
- Robert Newcomb
Republican Party
- Brent Orrin Hatch
- Brad Reed Wilson
- Trent Staggs
- Chandler H. Tanner
- Clark S. White
U.S. House Dist. 2
Republican Party
- Celeste Maloy
U.S. House Dist. 3
Democratic Party
- Glenn J. Wright
Republican Party
- Stewart Peay
U.S. House Dist. 4
Democratic Party
- Jonathan Lopez
Utah Governor
Republican Party
- Phil Lyman
Unaffiliated / No party
- Tom Tomeny
State Auditor
Republican Party
- Ricky Hatch
State Treasurer
Republican Party
- Marlo M. Oaks