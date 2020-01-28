What’s next for tax reform?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Legislative leaders say they expect to repeal the controversial tax reform bill by the end of the day Tuesday.

That is their next move following the massive response to get a referendum on the ballot.

But, what is next for tax reform? Senator Todd Weiler, (R) Woods Cross, and Representative Brian King, (D) Salt Lake City, join us to debate that and other big issues from this year’s legislative session.

