What will Cox’s administration look like?

FILLMORE, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Governor Spencer Cox’s first item on his agenda on Monday was signing an executive order to get rid of potential barriers in the workplace.

It was at the Territorial State House in Fillmore.

“This is about occupational licensure,” Gov. Cox told the crowd.

Symbolically, Cox also signed an order to make Utah more inclusive.

“Unfortunately racism still does exist,” said Cox. “Unfortunately, it was a founding principle of our country. We believe Utah can be a leader in this space.”

Tim Chambless, a political science professor, at the University of Utah believes Cox’s action on day one is an indication of what his administration will look like.

“I’ve been impressed with the fact that he’s been willing to be articulate and outspoken and inclusive in embracing Utah’s different minority groups,” said Chambless. “People of color and those who support same-sex marriage.”

Chambless also believes at 45-years-old, Cox’s age, his out-of-state law education and his familiarity with some minority communities, and his rural upbringing will all shape his time in office.

He “has experience on the city, county and state levels in government,” said Chambless.

Chambless anticipates Cox will be a decisive governor which he says was a past criticism of Governor Gary Herbert.

