What makes a good political ad?

Politics

by: JESSICA SMITH

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – With the midterms right around the corner, it feels like every commercial on TV in a political ad.

Some ads are negative, others stick to political talking points, but do they get voters out to the polls?

It’s that time of year when political ads are taking over your TV and your social media timelines.

 “As we get closer to election day, you’re starting to see ads ramp up the rhetoric,” said advertising expert Jason Mollica with American University.

Mollica said candidates are pulling out all the stops to try and stand out, especially when voters are overwhelmed with political content on TV and on social media.

“The more outlandish, the more sort of attention-getting it is—you need to get eyes on it,” said Mollica.

But political consultant Joe Fuld with The Campaign Workshop said ads still need to explain where candidates stand on the issues.

“If you can do something that engages and entertains as well as informs, you can make a big difference,” said Fuld.

Fuld said there’s no perfect formula, but what won’t work, are false attacks.

“In the end voters are smart,” said Fuld.

Still, experts warn voters not to rely solely on ads when making your decision on who to support.

“It’s about people actually doing the research,” said Mollica.

