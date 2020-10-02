What happens if Pres. Trump becomes too sick to serve? An explanation of the 25th amendment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be working from Walter Reed Hospital, he has also received a reported mix of medicines including a dose of Regenoron’s anti-body drug.

But what happens if his conditions worsen and he is not able to fulfill his duties as President? That’s what the 25th amendment of the U.S. Constitution is for.

There are four sections to the amendment describing the line of succession. The first two deal with replacing the President and the Vice-President.

U.S. President Donald exits Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on October 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump traveled to Bedminster, New Jersey for a roundtable event with supporters and a fundraising event. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Vice-President becomes president and he chooses a new Vice-President who is confirmed by both houses of Congress.

Section 3 says the President can declare himself “unable to discharge the powers and duties of their office.” Which means he or she is unable to do their job. But it must be sent as a written letter to the President pro tempore of the Senate and Speaker of the House.

The first three sections of the amendment have been previously put into action, but the 4th has never been used. It allows other executive officials in the government to declare the President unable to do his job. The Vice President must also agree to do this.

Below is the verbatim language from the U.S. Constitution:

Section 1.

In case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President

Section 2.

Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress.

Section 3.

Whenever the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.

Section 4.

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.

Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.