The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

UTAH (ABC4) – Many Americans are in an uproar over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the nation’s landmark abortion law, Roe v. Wade.

Protesters flocked to the nation’s high court regarding the decision, many calling for the impeachment of the justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

But how exactly is a Supreme Court justice impeached?

It’s not as complicated as you might think.

As explained in Article I of the U.S. Constitution, the process is much like that of impeaching a U.S. President.

The House of Representatives would have to gather a majority vote to call for that justice’s impeachment. The Senate would then hold a trial to determine if impeachment is the necessary action and fully remove the justice from their seat.

If the Senate reaches a two-thirds majority vote to impeach, then the justice is removed from their duties.

It’s almost happened once before.

In 1804, the House of Representatives brought articles of impeachment against Associate Justice Samuel Chase.

According to the U.S. Senate, Chase was reportedly a “staunch Federalist with a volcanic personality, Chase showed no willingness to tone down his bitter partisan rhetoric after Jeffersonian Republicans gained control of Congress in 1801.”

On March 12, 1804, the House voted to impeach Chase, accusing him of “refusing to dismiss biased jurors and of excluding or limiting defense witnesses in two politically sensitive cases.”

The decision was then brought to the U.S. Senate, who after trial proceedings, acquitted Chase of the charges on March 1, 1805, keeping him in his seat until his death in 1811.