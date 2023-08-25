Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy of Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A West Jordan man has pleaded guilty to one count related to the January 6 riot at the Capitol, according to court documents.

Justin Dee Adams, who was arrested in October of last year in West Jordan in connection with the January 6, 2021 riot, has pleaded guilty to one count of “assaulting, resting, and impeding certain officers.”

As part of the plea deal with the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, the office agreed to request that the Court dismiss the remaining four counts in the indictment, documents state. Adams will not be prosecuted criminally for those counts with the D.C. office.

In the plea documents, officials wrote the estimated sentencing guidelines range from 24 months to 30 months. However, the guidelines are only a recommendation, meaning he could still receive up to the maximum sentence during the sentencing. The maximum sentence for the charge is 8 years imprisonment.

By pleading guilty, Adams waived the right to plead not guilty, the right to a jury trial, and the right to appeal. In addition to the prison sentencing and additional fines, Adams agreed to pay a restitution fee.

“Your client acknowledges that the riot that occurred on January 6, 2021, caused as of October 14, 2022, approximately $2,881,360.20 damage to the United States Capitol. Your client agrees as part of the plea in this matter to pay restitution to the Architect of the Capitol in the amount of $2,000,” the document states.

Adams is one of multiple Utahns accused of participating in the January 6 riot. Some sources place that number as high as 15 individuals.

The West Jordan resident is now the ninth Utahn to plead guilty to at least one charge in relation to the riot. There are two others who have pleaded not guilty and at least two others who have yet to enter a plea, as of earlier this month.

Adams was originally indicted with five counts related to the riot, the following four of which were dismissed: Civil Disorder, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, and Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds.