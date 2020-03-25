‘We’re all in this together’: Greg Hughes talks about getting economy back on track after COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Amidst an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the race for Utah’s next governor is unfolding. This week ABC4 Senior Political Correspondent Glen Mills catches up with candidates to get their thoughts on the far-reaching pandemic and strategies for moving forward.

Former House Speaker Greg Hughes said one challenge of fighting the spread of the coronavirus is balancing social distancing and other guidelines with the inevitable economic impacts.

“You can’t lose your businesses, particularly your small businesses while you’re staying at home,” said Hughes. “The economy and economic growth is tethered completely with how we implement the public safety practices that we’ve been asked to do. They are not one or the other.”

Hughes went on to suggest that “everyone”– the free market, lending institutions, utility companies and insurance companies must hunker down and do their part to whether this storm.

LATEST POSTS: