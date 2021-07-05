‘We want to help’: Utah rep. encourages Britney Spears to testify before Congress over conservatorship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – A Utah Congressman wants pop singer Britney Spears to discuss her conservatorship in front of Congress.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge recently denied Spears’ request to end the conservatorship by her father, James Spears.

After the judge’s decision, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz penned a letter to Spears encouraging her to share her story in front of Congress.

“If you will speak to Congress, we are ready to listen,” the letter reads. You can see the full letter here.

In addition to Gaetz, who has previously expressed support for Spears and the #FreeBritney movement, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Burgess Owens (R-UT) signed the letter.

“The federal courthouse door was closed to you and to too many Americans,” the representatives continue. “Your story is so powerful, and the admiration of your achievements so great, you (and perhaps only you) can blow that door wide open, giving hope to millions.”

Under the conservatorship, Spears’ father has control of her assets and life decisions. Spears has argued she is capable of controlling her actions and estate, to no avail. In a pair of documents filed last week, James Spears emphasized he has had no power over his daughter’s personal affairs for nearly two years.

The conservatorship was put in place in 2008. According to the New York Times, the company that managed Spears’ estate withdrew from co-conservatorship in late June.