‘We need to be smart’: Jeff Burningham stresses urgency in COVID-19 pandemic response

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the race for Utah’s next governor is unfolding. ABC4’s Senior Political Correspondent Glen Mills caught up with gubernatorial candidates to get their thoughts on COVID-19 and more importantly the path moving forward.

Utah County businessman Jeff Burningham said he remains optimistic about the future of Utah.

“We take care of each other. We know how to take care of each other. This is a unique opportunity we each have to watch out for our neighbor,” said Burningham.

When asked about Governor Herbert’s Stay Safe, Stay Home directive that was issued just hours before, Burningham said it’s a time to be urgency.

“It’s certainly not a time to be pointing fingers. I do think it’s a time to be urgent in our reaction. We need to be smart in terms of trying to flatten the curve for COVID-19…” said Burningham.

Burningham also said the state must be urgent around the economy.

“We are in a good place in our state to help small businesses, to help individuals and families with the economic fallout of this crisis,” said Burningham.

Specifically, Burningham suggested giving some of state’s surplus back to families and small businesses through a tax cut and completely eliminating the food tax.

LATEST POSTS: