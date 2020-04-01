‘We need leadership’: Jan Garbett shares her thoughts on COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The race for Utah’s next governor is unfolding amidst the coronavirus outbreak. ABC4 News Senior Political Correspondent Glen Mills checks in with the candidates to get their thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and moving forward.

Gubernatorial candidate Jan Garbett said the government has failed Utahns. She claimed there is a Utah company that has the capacity to test tens of thousands of samples per day but it is not being utilized.

Garbett said the state must increase its testing capabilities.

“We got to get those tests in place. We’re not going to know when to come out of quarantine unless we have sufficient testing, unless we have sufficient case management… to let us know it’s safe to back to school—to go back to work,” said Garbett.

In regard to jump starting the ailing economy, Garbett went on to suggest starting road and building projects to get people back to work immediately. She said inviting the outdoor industry back to the state would infuse millions of dollars into the service industry.

