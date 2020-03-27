‘We can get through this’: Aimee Winder Newton shares message for Utahns amid COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The race for Utah’s next governor is folding amidst the coronavirus outbreak. ABC4 Senior Political Correspondent Glen Mills is checking in with the candidates during these uncertain and challenging times to get their thoughts on COVID-19 and the state’s path moving forward.

Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton shares her message to Utahns who are on edge and unsure of what’s next.

“Utahns know how to endure difficult trials. We’re going to get through this. There’s going to be time when we can sit in restaurants again and go to ball games and hug our grandparents and do all the things we once did. Utahns are resilient and we can get through this. I have no doubt.”

When asked what she thought about how the state is handling the situation, Winder Newton said it would be “irresponsible” to second guess our leadership at this time.

“We need to put full confidence in our leaders. I know that they are surrounding themselves with people who are looking at this very closely. One of the things I would absolutely be looking at is how we can get more testing and then have data, so we can follow the data as we move forward. And see where we need to be on that curve and when we can move forward so that our economy is impacted as little as possible and we lose as few lives as possible.”

