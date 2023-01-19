SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox will give the 2023 State of the State address live tonight at 6:30 p.m. from the Utah Capitol Building, and you can watch it on ABC4 or in the streaming player above.

The speech comes on the third day of the Utah Legislature’s General Session. Cox previewed the session and his upcoming speech days ago on ABC4’s Inside Utah Politics.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cox told host Glen Mills that his biggest priorities for 2023 are reducing housing prices, protecting the shrinking Great Salt Lake, paying teachers more, fully funding education in the state, and creating more tax cuts.

Cox said because the state has been “fiscally responsible,” he feels the state is in a position to fund education and give teachers raises while also cutting taxes on food. Tax rebates may also be on the table.