VP Pence defies Pres. Trump, says he can’t reject electoral votes

(ABC4) – Vice President Mike Pence is going against the wishes of President Donald Trump, saying he does not have the ability to “accept or reject electoral votes unilaterally.”

In a statement posted to Twitter just moments after Congress convened to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win over Pres. Trump.

“After an election with significant allegations of voting irregularities and numerous instances of officials setting aside state election law,” Pence says, “I share the concerns of millions of Americans about the integrity of the election.”

He continues, saying, “As presiding officer, I will do my duty to ensure that these concerns receive a fair and open hearing in the Congress of the United States. Objections will be heard, evidence will be presented, and the elected representatives of the American people will make their decision.”

Earlier this week, Pres. Trump falsely insisted that VP Pence has the power to overturn the will of voters, turning the election in Pres. Trump’s favor.

“I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you,” Trump said at a rally Monday night in Georgia for candidates in two Senate runoff elections.

According to VP Pence, the Constitution does not grant him that power.

“Given the controversy surrounding this year’s election, some approach this year’s quadrennial tradition with great expectation, and others with dismissive disdain. Some believe that as Vice President, I should be able to accept or reject electoral votes unilaterally. Others believe that electoral votes should never be challenged in a Joint Session of Congress.

After careful study of our Constitution, our laws, and our history, I believe neither view is correct.

The President is the chief executive officer of the Federal Government under our Constitution, possessing immense power to impact the lives of the American people. The Presidency belongs to the American people, and to them alone. When disputes concerning a presidential election arise, under Federal law, it is the people’s representatives who review the evidence and resolve disputes through a democratic process.

Our Founders were deeply skeptical of concentrations of power and created a Republic based on separation of powers and checks and balances under the Constitution of United States.

Vesting the Vice President with unilateral authority to decide presidential contests would be entirely anithetical to that design. As a student of history who loves the Constitution and reveres its Framers, I do not believe that the Founders or our country intended to invest the Vice President with unilateral authoritiy to decide which electoral votes should be counted during the Joint Session of Congress, and no Vice President in American history has ever asserted such authority. Instead, Vice Presidents presiding over Joint Sessions have uniformly followed the Electoral County Act, conducting the proceedings in an orderly manner even where the count resulted in the defeat of their party or their own candidacy.”

VP Pence continues, saying that his “oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”

The vice president explains that Senators and House Representatives may use their authority to raise objections and present evidence of fraudulent voting.

“Given the voting irregularities that took place in our November elections and the disregard of the state election statutes by some officials,” Pence says he welcomes efforts of Senate and House members to raise objections and present evidence.

He closes, saying he “will do my duty to see to it that we open the certificates of the Electors of the several states, we hear objections raised by Senators and Representatives, and we count the votes of the Electoral College for President and Vice President in a manner consistent with our Constitution, laws, and history.”