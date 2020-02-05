Video captures icy exchange between Trump, Pelosi at State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) – Did President Donald Trump decline to shake Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand?

At the start of the State of the Union address Tuesday it appeared that Pelosi extended her hand to Trump, a gesture amid the divisive impeachment proceedings.

The president was presenting folios to Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence as he arrived for the evening speech when it appears she reached for the shake.

At the same time, Trump turned away from her to face the audience of lawmakers gathered for the annual address.

Pelosi gave a look.

Instead of the more typical flowery language used during previous State of the Union addresses, during this introduction, the speaker simply announced Trump as “the President of the United States.”

Pelosi led House Democrats in impeaching Trump last month on charges he abused power and obstructed Congress in the Ukraine matter.

The Senate is poised to acquit him Wednesday of the two articles of impeachment.

Immediately after the president finished his State of the Union address, Pelosi ripped the paper it was printed on in two.

