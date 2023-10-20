SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Governor Spencer Cox is leading a delegation of 34 Utahns on a trade mission to Mexico, according to a press release.

The Utah governor’s previous visit down south, back in April 2022, resulted in a reported $52.55 million in new international sales and sourcing opportunities.

Cox’s interest to engage in trade with Mexico is partly due to the implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which was made in 2020.

Mexico is now Utah’s third-largest trading partner, playing a “pivotal role” in the state’s economic growth and development, the release states.

Ahead of the upcoming visit, Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S., Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, reportedly came to the Beehive State to meet with local Utah businesses to discuss opportunities between the two markets.

“Mexico is connected to 60% of the world’s GDP, offering unparalleled overland access to the United States and Central America, as well as strategic ports in both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans,” the release states.

Officials said Mexico has become an “attractive destination” for nearshoring the manufacturing of essential goods, “notably as a viable alternative to China,” the release states.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity provides resources and support for business creation, growth, and recruitment. It also reportedly drives increased tourism and film production in Utah.