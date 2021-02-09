Utah’s senators divided over Trump impeachment trial

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4)- Utah’s senators are playing a vital role in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Both senators are jurors, but are divided over the constitutionality of the trial.

“Senator Mike Lee says it is unconstitutional to sit for an impeachment hearing for a president who is no longer sitting,” Jason Perry with the Hinckley Institute of Politics says. “Mitt Romney has indicated he wants to hear this trial and the evidence”.

Regardless, The Alliance For a Better Utah says its important to hear both sides.

“I think its important for everyday Utahans that they see that their political leaders to hold this trial,” Chase Thomas with the Alliance said. “It is a constitutional trial its the Senate’s responsibility and that the arguments are at least heard”.

The former president is facing one article of impeachment, accused of inciting deadly protests at the nation’s Capitol on January 6.

Last month, all four Utah House Representatives voted no on impeachment.

The Alliance For a Better Utah hopes this second impeachment can unify the state and country.



“We can’t have unity if we just brush things under the rug,” Thomas said.

Last year, during Trump’s first impeachment a poll from the Deseret News and Hinckley Institute showed 53% of Utahns opposed removing the president from office while 39% did not.