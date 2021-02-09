Utah’s senators divided over Trump impeachment trial

Local Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4)- Utah’s senators are playing a vital role in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Both senators are jurors, but are divided over the constitutionality of the trial.

Senator Mike Lee says it is unconstitutional to sit for an impeachment hearing for a president who is no longer sitting,” Jason Perry with the Hinckley Institute of Politics says. “Mitt Romney has indicated he wants to hear this trial and the evidence”.

Regardless, The Alliance For a Better Utah says its important to hear both sides.

“I think its important for everyday Utahans that they see that their political leaders to hold this trial,” Chase Thomas with the Alliance said. “It is a constitutional trial its the Senate’s responsibility and that the arguments are at least heard”.

The former president is facing one article of impeachment, accused of inciting deadly protests at the nation’s Capitol on January 6.

Last month, all four Utah House Representatives voted no on impeachment.

The Alliance For a Better Utah hopes this second impeachment can unify the state and country.

“We can’t have unity if we just brush things under the rug,” Thomas said.

Last year, during Trump’s first impeachment a poll from the Deseret News and Hinckley Institute showed 53% of Utahns opposed removing the president from office while 39% did not.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...