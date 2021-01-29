Utah’s Sen. Lee introduces three pieces of pro-life legislation

WASHINGTON (ABC4) – Utah’s Senator Mike Lee has introduced three pieces of pro-life legislation.

This includes the Abortion is not Health Care Act, the Protecting Life in Health Savings Accounts Act, and the Protecting Life in Foreign Assistance Act.

“Each human life, born and unborn, has immeasurable dignity and worth. The lives of both an unborn baby and her mother matter; and healthcare should heal, protect, and preserve both their lives. Our laws and use of taxpayer money should reflect that truth, which is why I have introduced these bills,” Sen. Lee says in a release.

According to the senator, the Abortion is not Health Care Act would end the tax deductibility of abortions and “clarify this gruesome practice is not health care.”

The IRS currently categorizes an abortion as medical care. Sen. Lee says this bill would amend Section 213 of the Internal Revenue Code to prohibit elective abortion expenses from being considered eligible for a medical expense deduction.

Cosponsors include Sens. John Thune (R-SD), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Steve Daines (R-MT), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Rick Scott (R-FL), John Kennedy (R-LA), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Mike Braun (R-IN), Rand Paul (R-KY), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Tim Scott (R-SC), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), and Ben Sasse (R-NE).

The second bill, Protecting Life in Health Savings Accounts, would end the preferential tax treatment of abortion in health savings accounts.

Current law allows individuals to use tax-advantaged funds from health savings accounts, flexible savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, Archer medical savings accounts, and retiree health accounts for the medical expense of abortion.

This legislation would amend the Internal Revenue Code to prevent abortions from getting a tax-advantage through these accounts.

Cosponsors include Sens. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), Rand Paul (R-KY), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Mike Rounds (R-SD), and Ben Sasse (R-NE).

The third piece of legislation, the Protecting Life in Foreign Assistance Act, would ensure U.S. foreign aid is not funding or promoting abortions overseas.

According to Sen. Lee, in 1984, President Ronald Reagan first instituted the Mexico City Policy, prohibiting the availability of family planning foreign assistance funds to organizations that provide or promote abortions, or advocate to change abortion laws in a foreign country. Since then, the policy has been alternately rescinded and reinstated with changing administrations.

The Trump administration reinstated and expanded the policy. This bill would permanently codify an expanded version of that policy into law.

Cosponsors include Sens. Ben Sasse (R-NE), James Lankford (R-OK), John Cornyn (R-TX), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Steve Daines (R-MT), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Rick Scott (R-FL), Deb Fischer (R-NE), John Kennedy (R-LA), Thom Thillis (R-NC), Shelley Capito (R-WV), Todd Young (R-IN), Mike Braun (R-IN), Rand Paul (R-KY), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Richard Burr (R-NC), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Tim Scott (R-SC), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS).