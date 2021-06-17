Utah’s Rep. Moore, wife Jane to welcome another boy to the family

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s youngest congressional representative, Republican Blake Moore, is welcoming another addition to his family.
“I was craving some pink Pringles, but Jane and I are very excited to welcome a 4th boy later this year!” Rep. Moore posted to Twitter Thursday morning.
The Moores are parents to three boys already – Max, George, and Winston.
Rep. Moore represents Utah’s 1st Congressional District after being elected to the seat in November 2020.
Before becoming Utah’s youngest Representative in the U.S. House, Moore served as the U.S. Foreign Service officer in the Department of State.