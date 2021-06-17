Utah’s Rep. Moore, wife Jane to welcome another boy to the family

In this May 2020 photo provided by the Blake Moore For Congress Campaign is Blake Moore in Salt Lake City. Moore has won the GOP primary in northern Utah’s 1st Congressional District in the race to replace retiring longtime Rep. Rob Bishop. Moore bested three competitors in a close race that was determined Monday, July 6, 2020, after days of vote counting. (Blake Moore For Congress Campaign via AP)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s youngest congressional representative, Republican Blake Moore, is welcoming another addition to his family.

“I was craving some pink Pringles, but Jane and I are very excited to welcome a 4th boy later this year!” Rep. Moore posted to Twitter Thursday morning.

The Moores are parents to three boys already – Max, George, and Winston.

Rep. Moore represents Utah’s 1st Congressional District after being elected to the seat in November 2020.

Before becoming Utah’s youngest Representative in the U.S. House, Moore served as the U.S. Foreign Service officer in the Department of State.