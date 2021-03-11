Utah’s Rep. Moore co-sponsors bill to create Medal of Honor monument in D.C.

In this May 2020 photo provided by the Blake Moore For Congress Campaign is Blake Moore in Salt Lake City. Moore has won the GOP primary in northern Utah’s 1st Congressional District in the race to replace retiring longtime Rep. Rob Bishop. Moore bested three competitors in a close race that was determined Monday, July 6, 2020, after days of vote counting. (Blake Moore For Congress Campaign via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – Utah Congressman Blake Moore is co-sponsoring a bill that would pave the way for the creation of a monument in Washington D.C. to recognize the Medal of Honor and its fewer than 4,000 recipients.

Rep. Moore, along with Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas), introduced the National Medal of Honor Monument Act in the House on Monday.

“I’m proud to cosponsor legislation that will begin the process of elevating the Medal of Honor to its proper place in our nation’s capital,” says Congressman Moore. “The giants of our republic are immortalized in Washington, D.C., and the unparalleled courage demonstrated by Medal of Honor recipients deserves permanent recognition so future generations continue to understand the sacrifices that have given us our freedoms.”

The bill authorizes the creation of a monument that will pay homage to the values of the Medal of Honor represents – courage, patriotism, citizenship, integrity, commitment, and sacrifice – and the brave individuals who earned it in service to the country.

This bill’s introduction comes on the heels of the introduction of the bipartisan National Medal of Honor Monument Act in the Senate.

The Medal of Honor is the United States’ highest military decoration and is awarded to U.S. service members who have distinguished themselves with extraordinary acts of valor.

It is rarely awarded and, when it is, only to those whose service and sacrifice far exceed the call of duty.

“The mission of the National Medal of Honor Museum, which is currently being built in Arlington in Texas’ 33rd Congressional district, is to commemorate the stories of our Medal of Honor recipients, unite Americans around the common ideals embodied by the medal, and inspire every citizen to look for ways to serve and create a lasting impact in their own communities.” a release from Moore’s office reads.

The congressman recently joined Utah’s congressional delegation in sending a letter to President Joe Biden regarding the administration’s review of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.