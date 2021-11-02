Utah’s Redistricting Maps Submitted to Legislature

UTAH (ABC4) – The maps that could influence who represents you at the state and national level are officially in the hands of the State Legislature. On Monday, the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission presented its district maps for Congress, the State House and State Senate, and School Boards to the Utah Legislative Redistricting Committee… something the state of Utah has never done.

After concerns over possible gerrymandering, Utahns passed a ballot proposition creating the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission in 2018. The commission was created to avoid gerrymandering, but the commission serves as advisors with no binding authority, meaning the legislature can do what they want with the proposed maps.

On Monday, the independent commission presented its final 12 proposed maps to the legislature: three congressional maps, three statehouse maps, three state senate maps, and three school board maps.

Chair of the Independent Redistricting Commission, Dr. Rex Facer, said he was pleased with how everything went.

“We had the opportunity to tell them our story, to tell them the process we’ve gone through, how we’ve not looked at the political data, and how we’ve tried to draw fair maps. I think we were well received, and we’ll get a fair hearing,” said Dr. Facer.

The Princeton Gerrymandering Project rated the 12 proposed maps. All but one map received an A rating, which indicates there is no political advantage.

The only map that did not receive an A was given a B rating, stating it gave Republicans a slight advantage.

With Utah’s special session is scheduled for November 9th, the Legislature could vote on the final maps in just weeks.