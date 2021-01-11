Utah’s Curtis ‘would support an impeachment process,’ criticizes current Trump impeachment timeline

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – A Representative from Utah is criticizing the timeline to impeach Pres. Donald Trump for the second time, but says he supports the consequences for those involved in the violence in D.C.

Representative John Curtis (R-Utah) released a statement, saying,

“I remain firm in my condemnation of the violence in our Nation’s Capitol last week and believe there should be consequences for those that played a role, including the President. I would support an impeachment process with hearings, witnesses, and testimony and I would support an appropriately worded censure but unfortunately, a 48-hour impeachment process has no chance of reaching a thoughtful conclusion, holds no consideration for the millions people who have voted for him, and will do nothing to unite the country or answer the many questions needing resolution.”

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would move forward with legislation to impeach Trump, adding that the vote could take place as soon as Wednesday.

House Republicans blocked a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Pres. Trump from office was blocked Monday by Republicans.

