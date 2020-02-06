Live Now
Utahns react to Sen. Mitt Romney’s impeachment vote

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – President Donald Trump declares victory. He will address the Senate impeachment vote of acquittal Thursday morning.

The vote taken Wednesday marks the president and Utah Senator Mitt Romney’s legacy forever.

Sue Corth, a Sen. Romney supporter, said, “He didn’t vote as a Republican, he voted as an American.”

Before the vote took place Sen. Romney told his peers, “I was among the senators who determined what the president did was wrong, grievously wrong.”

Sen. Romney defected from his party telling the world President Trump withheld funds from Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

“The president’s purpose was personal and political. Accordingly, the president is guilty of appalling abuse of public trust,” Utah’s senator added.

His vote is not sitting well with Utah Republicans.

Don Peay, a Trump supporter, said, “Mitt’s going to have to answer to the people because it’s not Mitt’s vote, he represents the people. And, all the people I know, he made the wrong vote.”

The Utah Republican Party adding,

The Utah Republican Party is pleased to see President Trump completely acquitted by the United States Senate. We appreciate the service rendered to our state by Utah’s two senators. As a party, we strongly disagree with the vote cast today by Senator Romney, and stand firmly behind our President, whose policies have created an unprecedented level of American prosperity. This impeachment effort has served only to distract America from the serious issues it faces, and this November voters will hold Democrats accountable for that distraction.

ABC4 New’s Jason Nguyen asked Utahns on Twitter what they thought in a straw poll.

71 percent say they liked the vote.
28 percent say they didn’t like it.

Some of those who did like the vote took to Senator Romney’s Salt Lake City office to show their support.

Linda Griffen, a Romney supporter, said, “I think it was wonderful that somebody took a stance based upon his conscience.”

Peay added, “The vote today showed that the Republicans and conservatives want the people to decide.”

Sen. Romney who stands alone in his party understandably is expecting possible consequences.

The folks ABC4 News spoke with say the only way people are going to be able to make effective change is to register to vote for this November.

