SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak is moving from state to federal government after she was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a commissioner for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

President Biden made the announcement of his appointments on Monday, selecting Holyoak to fill a Republican seat on the board of commissioners.

“Holyoak is an experienced litigator, with much of her twenty years of practice focused on consumer protection,” the White House said in a press release. “Prior to joining the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Holyoak served as President and General Counsel of Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based public interest firm representing consumers challenging unfair class actions and regulatory overreach.”

The Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes called Holyoak a remarkable public servant, having joined his office as the Solicitor General in September 2020, saying he was proud to support President Biden’s nomination.

“Her intellect and devotion to protecting the liberties of our citizens have been instrumental to our work here in Utah,” said Reyes. “Her strong leadership ability and experience at the highest levels of legal advocacy make her an ideal choice for this crucial role. Melissa’s respect for the Constitution, good government, and love for the people have been the foundation of her service here, and I am confident she will bring these principles to her work at the FTC.”

The FTC is headed by five commissioners who are nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate. No more than three Commissioners can be of the same political party in order to promote bipartisan enforcement. A Commissioner serves a seven-year term before vacating the seat.

Currently, the FTC Commissioners are comprised of three Democrats: Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Slaughter as well as Lina Khan who serves as the Chair. Holyoak, a Republican, will assume one of the two vacant seats if approved by the U.S. Senate. Virginia Solicitor General and Republican Andrew Ferguson was nominated to fill the fifth seat.

“While we are sad to see her go, we know she will serve our country well, and we couldn’t be more proud,” continued Reyes. “On behalf of the State of Utah, I wish Melissa every success in this new chapter of her distinguished career.”