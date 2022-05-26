SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Sen. Derek Kitchen opened a bill file on Wednesday to raise the age of eligibility for buying guns in the state of Utah from 18 to 21. He said more than 80% of school shootings this year were committed by people under the age of 21.

“Parents in the state of Utah were terrified this morning when they dropped their children off at school, or daycare because they looked them in the eye and realized they can’t actually protect their kids,” said Kitchen. “We need to do something.”

Kitchen is urging Republican lawmakers to call a special session to pass gun control legislation.

“This is common sense, it’s going to protect children, let’s get it done,” said Kitchen.

But Sen. Todd Weiler is concerned this bill could violate 2nd Amendment rights.

“People in this state hold their constitutional rights to be very sacred,” said Weiler.

He said a similar law in California, banning the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21, was ruled unconstitutional by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month.

“Right now an 18-year-old can go in the military and be handed a gun and basically be forced to shoot at people, and now we’re going to tell a 20-year-old that their constitutional rights don’t vest until they turn 21?” asks Weiler. “I have some serious questions about it.”

While he is deeply concerned about gun violence in the nation, Weiler believes the moments after a mass shooting, while the country remains in mourning, is not the time to debate policy.

“I think it’s unfortunate that some politicians try to use a national tragedy to either generate publicity or score some political points,” says Weiler. “So I find it a little distasteful to do that right now.”