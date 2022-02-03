Utah senator proposes bill outlawing wireless device use while driving

UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah senator has proposed a bill that would ban the use of wireless devices while operating a vehicle.

Senator Chris H. Wilson has proposed bill S.B. 102, titled, “Wireless Communication Device Use in a Motor Vehicle.” Currently, the bill is under review by the state of Utah.

The bill says wireless devices are not limited to cell phones, they also include tablets, stand-alone computers and laptops, global positioning receivers, any devices used to display video or images, and any other digital assistant or similar communication device.

If passed, the bill will outlaw writing or sending a text message, instant message, or emailing while driving, as well as dialing a phone number, accessing the internet, recording a video, taking a photograph, reading or writing digital communication, entering data into a device, and viewing a video or photograph.

Exceptions to the bill include use during a medical emergency, when reporting a safety hazard or requesting assistance relating to a safety hazard, when reporting criminal activity or requesting assistance relating to criminal activity, and when used by a law enforcement or emergency service official within the course of the law.

Violators of the law will receive a maximum fine of $100 if the bill is passed.