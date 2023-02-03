SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Lawmakers at the Utah Senate passed a bill unanimously that will make Diwali a state commemorative period on Friday, Feb. 3.

Sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore (R-South Jordan), Senate Bill 46 seeks to include Diwali as part of Utah’s commemorations and allow the sale and discharge of fireworks during the five days of Diwali.

Fillmore said one of his constituents in Herriman reached out to him and gave him the idea for this bill.

If passed, SB 46 designates Diwali to be celebrated on the 15th day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartik, which happens usually between late October to early November.

“I appreciate Utah’s Indian community,” Fillmore said. “Their collaborative efforts to organize events to include the neighboring communities, as well as their efforts to increase education about Hinduism, Jainism and Sikhism, have helped create a better sense of understanding in our state. This bill recognizes others’ cultures, contributing to the wonderful tapestry that is Utah.”

Diwali, a major religious festival often called the festival of lights, is celebrated by people from many religions, including Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism. People who observe Diwali light up small oil lamps known as diyas in their houses and temples during the five-day celebration. The festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, symbolizing that good has defeated evil.

Diwali is considered one of the most celebrated festivals in India.

The bill will be scheduled for a third reading at the Utah Senate in the near future.