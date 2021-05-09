Utah Republicans vote to censure Senator Mitt Romney

Local Politics

FILE – In this June 9, 2020, file photo, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, talks to reporters as he arrives for the weekly Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Romney said Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, that politicians attacking the vote by mail system are threatening global democracy but stopped short of criticizing President Donald Trump who has been openly against an expected surge of mail-in ballots, which he worries could cost him reelection. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Republican Party votes in favor to censure Senator Mitt Romney, Saturday evening.

According to officials the vote to censure the Senator passes, 116 to 97.

Government leaders tell ABC4, that nearly 600 Weber County Republican delegates attended the Utah GOP convention, either in-person at HighMark Charter School or online.

In contrast, just last week, on May 1, a resolution to censure Senator Mitt Romney at the Utah GOP convention failed to pass by a slim margin.

In total, 798 delegates voted against the censure, while 711 voted in its favor.

Bob McEntee, one of the sponsors of the resolution shares the following:

“We want him to be an effective senator, but we also want to send him a message that we did not appreciate you representing Utah by voting to convict our president, possibly losing us the White House, and possibly contributing to the loss of the senate.”

So what does this mean? Well, according to the U.S. Senate, a censure is less severe than an expulsion, sometimes being referred to as a condemnation or denouncement, and does not remove the senator from office.

“It is a formal statement of disapproval, however, that can have a powerful psychologial effect on a member and his/her relationship in the Senate. In 1834, the Senate censured President Andrew Jackson — the first and only time the Senate censured a president. Since 1789 the Senate has censured nine of its members.”

As the Senate explains, the power to censure is not a power provided by the Constitution. Instead, the House and Senate have adopted internal rules allowing them to draft and approve censure resolutions that can be adopted by either chamber of Congress.

Any member of Congress, including the President, federal judges, and other government leaders are capable of being censured.

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen Mills
Chief Political Correspondent

