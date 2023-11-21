SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Republican Party announced today, Nov. 21, that seven candidates have qualified for the 2024 Utah Republican Presidential Preference Poll so far. Additional candidates have until Dec. 15 to meet the requirements to be part of the caucus voting on March 5, 2024.

Candidates that have qualified this far include (in alphabetical order): Ryan Binkley, Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Donald Trump.

“The eagerness of these campaigns to participate in the caucus process underscores that Utah is not merely a flyover state; it stands as a Republican stronghold where conservative ideals are pursued and preserved across every level of government,” said Utah Republican Party Chair Rob Axson.

According to a press release the Utah Republican Party opted to hold a caucus – and the Presidential Preference Poll – on Super Tuesday so that Utahns would play a nationally pivotal role in shaping the 2024 election year and in determining the Republican Presidential Nominee. The party reports Chairman Axson and the Utah GOP worked collaboratively with the Utah Democratic Party to select the same date for both caucuses. This underscores the shared belief by both parties in the importance of the caucus system to Utah’s future.

The Utah Republican Party will regularly update information on caucus participation, delegate roles, how to vote, and more in the months leading up to the March caucus. For more information visit the Utah Republican Party website.