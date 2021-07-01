Utah Republican launches campaign challenging Sen. Mike Lee in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Senator Mike Lee has another Republican challenger ahead of the 2022 election.

Ally Isom – who has served as former Governor Gary Herbert’s deputy chief of staff, director of Family and Community Relations with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Executive Officer at EVŌQ Nano – registered her federal campaign on Thursday, launching her “Walk a Mile” statewide listening tour.

“Our nation is at a critical crossroads. It’s time to return to the fundamental conservative principles we share—responsibility for our shared future, fiscal discipline, limited government, valuing life, and respecting others,” Isom says. “Public dialog is often more about personalities than ideas, more about division than solutions. We can do better.”

Utah Governor Gary Herbert, left, speaks with Ally Isom, his deputy chief of staff, before he speaks with the media Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. On Wednesday night six area law enforcement officers were shot while serving a search warrant. One officer from Ogden died from his wounds. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart)

Isom’s “Walk a Mile” theme is a reference to walking a mile in others’ shoes.

“I’m interested in hearing about real-life problems and fresh ideas, in ranches and start-ups, from fifth-generation Utahns and those who come and stay for our way of life. This tour is not about me, it’s about Utah. Together we can build a brighter and more hope-filled future—and I can’t wait to get to work,” Isom explains.

.@allyisom is officially in the race for U.S. Senate. She will challenge @SenMikeLee for the @UtahGOP nomination in 2022. Here’s what she’s saying about it. #utpol pic.twitter.com/SOTgAkh2xj — Glen Mills (@GlenMillsABC4) July 1, 2021

Isom is the second Republican challenger to current Senator Lee. In May, former state representative Becky Edwards launched her campaign.

Utah’s Senator Lee has served in his role since 2011. Before being elected, Lee served as a counsel to former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman.