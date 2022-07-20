UTAH (ABC4) – A bill to codify the right to same-sex marriage is one step closer to becoming law.

On Tuesday, the Respect For Marriage Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives with all Democrats and several Republicans backing the bill, including all four of Utah’s representatives.

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, causing some to worry this reversal could impact cases like the court’s ruling on gay marriage in 2015. In the majority court’s opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the court should reconsider past rulings, including same-sex marriage.

Representative John Curtis released the following statement:

“The majority opinion of the Supreme Court clearly stated that the Court has no intention of reversing any decisions respecting the right to marriage in the Constitution. That said, I also understand how important codifying these protections are to many Utahns. I do not believe the federal government should infringe upon an individual’s decision about who they wish to marry.”

The policy director for Equality Utah, Marina Lowe, said seeing all four Utah conservative Congress members supporting this bill is a pleasant surprise.

“I think that really speaks volumes about the fact that here in Utah, we really care about families and the importance of marriage and the certainty that comes with marriage for families,” said Lowe.

Logan Hill with Project Rainbow said he’s grateful to see Utah leaders protect the community, adding it is a politically smart move.

“I think that if gay marriage were to be overturned following abortion and women’s rights, it really would cause an uproar and I think it’s protecting Utah, and it’s protecting our politics as much as it’s protecting same sex couples,” said Hill.

While much of the focus is on protecting same-sex marriages, the bill is much broader than that, providing protections regardless of sex, race, ethnicity or national origin.