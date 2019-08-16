Utah Rep. Ken Ivory stepping down; new job cited as reason

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Utah state representative announced he is stepping down Friday after almost a decade on the job.

State Rep. Ken Ivory said he is accepting a job that “will require his full-time and attention. ”

Ivory is from West Jordan. The Republican lawmaker was first elected to the House in 2010.

In his time in the legislature, Ivory has championed such causes as preventing sexual abuse in schools and seizing control of federal lands for state use.

In a statement, Ivory said, “I’m grateful to the constituents who entrusted me to represent them, and I promise to continue serving in whatever capacity I can.”

The Salt Lake County GOP will now establish a process for choosing a replacement that Governor Herbert must approve.

