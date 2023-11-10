SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Representative John Curtis (R-District 3) may be taking another look at running for the soon-to-be-vacant Utah seat in the United States Senate.

In early October, Curtis announced in an op-ed he would not look to succeed Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). Curtis said at the time he believed the U.S. needed elected leaders who are more concerned about doing the job they have now, rather than getting the next job. He felt making a run for Senate would leave “a commitment unfilled.”

Now, it seems he may be changing his tune.

Curtis, who has served in the United States House of Representatives since 2017, told ABC4 he has been inspired to explore a possible campaign after hearing an outpour of support from Utahns.

“The drumbeat from Utahns around the state asking me to reconsider my decision last month to stay out of the Senate race has been constant and consistent,” said Curtis in a statement. “These voices, getting louder, and more organized, are increasingly difficult to ignore”

Curtis said he is taking a fresh look into a Senate campaign, but before making any official announcement, he has to evaluate what is best for him, his family, his district, and the State of Utah. Part of that evaluation is seeking counsel with friends, family and his campaign team.

“I’m proud of the results I’ve delivered for Utah during my six years in the House,” said Curtis. “I need to think about where I can be most effective.”

Elections to select who would replace Romney in the United States Senate would be held during the 2024 General Election. Several Republicans have already announced their campaigns for the seat including Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, Roosevelt Mayor Rod Bird and Freedom Front executive director Carolyn Phippen.