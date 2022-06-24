UTAH (ABC4) – Top pro-life and pro-choice organizations in Utah are reacting to the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday.

On the one hand, some people are overjoyed in light of the ruling such as the president of Pro-Life Utah who says this is one of the happiest days of her life.

On the other hand, many others are scared, worried and unsure of what this ruling will mean for their future.

Mary Taylor, the President of Pro-Life Utah says starting today, more and more children across the country will be saved.

She says when she was 20 years old, she had an abortion. But years later when she became pregnant with her daughter, she realized at the time of her abortion, she didn’t understand the sanctification of life during pregnancy.

Taylor hopes the new ruling on abortion rights will help women understand the severity of their choice. For her, today is a monumental step in the right direction — one she never knew could happen.

“I was convinced I might make some little dents in the overall picture, that I might see some little changes,” says Taylor. “This is a huge change. This is a huge dent and I am just absolutely thrilled.”

Karrie Galloway, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Utah says this decision hurts women, especially those who don’t have the means to travel out of state to get an abortion.

She says the state of Utah is reacting too late to try and create legislation supporting mothers and families, and Utah’s current legislation isn’t providing support or resources for women who know don’t have the option to opt out of pregnancy.

For Galloway, today is a huge step backwards — one going against decades of progression in the U.S.

“This is a whole new world,” says Galloway. “We have head 50 years of Roe v. Wade be the law of the land.”

So far, both pro-choice and pro-life advocates say their work isn’t done and this is just the beginning.