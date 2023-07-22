SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis picked up a number of endorsements for his 2024 U.S. presidential campaign on Friday, July 21 as part of his scheduled appearance at a private barbecue fundraiser in Salt Lake City. This is DeSantis’ second appearance in Utah this year since headlining the GOP state convention in April.

A press event at the Gold Room Friday in the Utah State Capitol preceded the fundraiser in Pleasant Grove Friday evening, tickets for which reportedly ranged from $1,000 for attendance at the barbecue to over $6,000 for a VIP reception with the governor.

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams (R-Layton), who hosted the fundraiser, was the first and biggest endorsement DeSantis roped in on Friday, though a quick trip through Twitter has shown a few other state legislators who have tied themselves to DeSantis’ campaign.

“It was a pleasure to meet with Governor Ron DeSantis yesterday while he was visiting Utah,” stated Utah House Dist. 49 Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman) on Twitter this afternoon. “I am excited to endorse him in his run for President of the United States!”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’m impressed by his bold focus on solving problems without distractions,” stated Utah House Dist. 46 Rep. Jeff Stenquist (R-Draper), also in a tweet. “We need someone who can beat Joe Biden in 2024 and I believe Governor DeSantis is someone who can win back the White House.”

Gov. Spencer Cox has not yet been among those who have endorsed the Florida governor, though it is reported that the two met privately on Friday prior to the press event.

Among those less impressed with DeSantis were figures like Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, who took issue with DeSantis’ comments earlier in the week about slavery in relation to the Florida Board of Education’s new educational standards.

“They’re probably going to show is some of the folks that eventually parlayed being a blacksmith into doing things later in life. But the reality is: All of that is rooted in whatever is factual,” he said.

Gill said on Twitter this morning that DeSantis’ comments were “unbelievable,” and he said his supporters were a “posse of dunces that believe, support and stand by in idiotic, complicit, silence by this un-serious, dangerous would-be President. … Slavery was evil & barbaric perpetuated by physical & sexual violence. Slavery profited from pain & suffering. Slavery killed,bred,sold,raped & separated families. Nothing is redeemable from this Sin. No rewriting will wash this stain.”

DeSantis boasted Friday about his lengthy list of endorsements and support in Utah, telling a group of backers in the deeply religious state that he was driven by faith in God more than political ideology, according to the Associated Press.

“My fighting faith is faith in God,” DeSantis said. “Politics has a role, but I don’t think it should be the number one divide in our country.”

Currently, according to FiveThirtyEight.com, DeSantis is polling in a distant second place to former U.S. President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP Primary nationwide, with Trump close to 51% and DeSantis just below 20% of Republican voters. Here in the Beehive State, polls from Deseret News and the University of Utah Hinckley Institute of Politics earlier this month show Trump closer to 29% among registered Utah voters with DeSantis near behind at 24%. Others polling in the contest include former U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence (6%), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (4%) and former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney (4%).

Among other known Utah endorsers — either from this week or previously — are: